Historic Dundee pub given a name change as it prepares to open for the first time in four years

The bosses of a historic pub in the city centre have revealed a new name for the business as preparations gather apace for its delayed reopening.

Tommy and Jacqueline Fox will be opening The Barrelman – formerly The Mercantile – on Commercial Street after a £630,000 revamp.

© Supplied

The pub had been due to reopen to the public back in April, but was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

It is also anticipated the reopening will create 25 new jobs in the city.

New licensee Tommy said: “The Mercantile has been a landmark of Dundee for 150 years and we wanted to pay tribute to the city’s history in the pub.

“A barrelman was the person stationed in a barrel on the foremasts of early ocean-going vessels to help with navigation.

“There would have been a barrelman on the RRS Discovery, so the name brings together Dundee’s seafaring past and our vision of exploring new flavours with customers at the pub.

“It’s had a great response from people we’ve spoken to.”

The refurbishment of the grade A listed building, which dates back to 1871, includes exposing the brickwork and wooden floors, and adding new furniture and decor with an “understated nautical theme”.

There will also be a brand new kitchen, new toilets and an upstairs function space seating 80.

The couple says the new menu will feature food sourced locally from farms in Angus and butchers and fishmongers in Dundee.

And on top of this the couple have overhauled the bar’s cellar and are aiming to run a programme of entertainment at The Barrelman once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Tommy added: “We’ve nearly completed the refurbishment, the building looks completely different.

“The new full-length windows and removal of part of the mezzanine level have made the inside wonderfully light and airy – it’s going to look fantastic when it’s finished.

“The building is extremely spacious so will enable us to easily socially distance customers.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from local residents and their interest in our plans.

“We are hoping to reopen in the second half of September.

“Work has been delayed by the lockdown and we can’t wait to welcome people in.”