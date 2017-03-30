These are the £1.2 million flats which will mark the transformation of a historic Dundee pub.

Once one of the city’s most popular watering holes, the former Sinatra’s Bar has made way for 12 luxury homes.

The flats at 5-11 King Street have a starting price of £119,000 after being developed by West One Properties.

Sinatra’s, situated in a category B listed building, had been open for nearly three decades before closing its doors for the last time in April 2011.

Proposals were initially put forward for student accommodation to replace the former pub which had lain derelict since its closure.

But after those plans fell through, developers pushed ahead with luxury properties aimed at workers and families around the Waterfront area.

Work is still not completed but West One director Lee Chadwick expects it to be finished this summer.

He said: “We’ve moved things forwards well and we’re very happy.

“We initially had plans for student accommodation but other investors came on board from the Dundee area to turn it into properties ranging from one to three bedrooms.

“We’re aiming at people working around the Waterfront.

“With everything going on there we obviously want to aim towards that market.”

The building has undergone a full refurbishment but the developers have managed to retain some of the B-listed features.

The 12 properties vary in size and were purchased by King Street Developments Ltd in 2013.

Planning permission was granted by council bosses last February, with Mr Chadwick adding: “At first we didn’t realise the scale of the work involved but we’ve managed to take care of it.

“It’s been a challenge — it’s not been the easiest development but we’ve managed to get it done in the nick of time.

“We also managed to salvage some of the B-listed features so we’re about 56% there and we should have it all completed by June or July.”

Work was carried out in the building to fix various leaks and structural issues. King Street Developments Ltd also purchased space for offices at 28-32 Cowgate.

Sinatra’s was opened by Ian Hindmarch, a motor trader, and at one point was one of the biggest pubs in Dundee.