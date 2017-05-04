Work to turn a historic Dundee landmark into a luxury boutique hotel is expected to start later this year, it has been revealed.

The Bell Mill and North Mill at Lower Dens Works are to be redeveloped into a four-star hotel as part of the city’s transformation into a tourist hotspot.

Bosses at CSAM Limited, which owns the former industrial complex, plan to preserve its heritage and historical significance.

They have submitted a bid to Dundee City Council to convert the A-listed North Mill into six bedrooms, as well as plant and storage space, as part of the development.

A design statement submitted to the local authority said: “It is envisaged that this part of the development will commence in the third quarter of 2017 and the works will be ongoing for approximately nine months. Phasing for the development is to be confirmed.”

When it opens, the hotel will feature a total of 96 rooms and is expected to create jobs in the area.