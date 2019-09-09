Historic Dundee library to reopen following extensive six-month renovation

One of Dundee’s oldest libraries is to reopen to the public on Wednesday following a six-month renovation.

A passenger lift and accessible toilets have been installed at Coldside Library, making the 110-year, A-listed building accessible to all.

The hospitality facilities and interior decoration have also been improved.

We are delighted to let you know that Coldside Community Library will be reopening on Wednesday. Improvements made over… Posted by Dundee Libraries on Friday, 6 September 2019

Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) had put forward the proposals last year, before being approved earlier this year.

The library, which is one of the five Carnegie libraries commissioned in 1901 for the city of Dundee, closed on March 4.

To celebrate its reopening, the library will be hosting a coffee morning on Wednesday at 10am.