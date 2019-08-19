Historic Dundee furniture firm on brink of collapse

A furniture firm that helps people with disabilities into work is teetering on the brink of collapse after a takeover plan fell through.

Dovetail Enterprises, based at the city’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate, is understood to need immediate financial support in order to stay afloat.

The Tele understands councillors could agree to provide the firm with an emergency six-figure sum at a closed doors meeting tonight.

The firm is run in partnership with Dundee City, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils and produces furniture for businesses.

It is known for its efforts in supported employment – with more than 30 people with disabilities currently benefiting from long-term work.

However, it is understood the firm has run into cash difficulties following the collapse of a proposed acquisition deal by the Shaw Trust, which carries out similar work to that of the Dundee firm and was seen as an ideal suitor.

Council reports suggest the furniture factory needs “significant investment”, and the company reported a £258,486 deficit in 2017/18.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

But the buyout has been ruled out following a review by incoming Shaw Trust chief executive Chris Luck, who says a “fiscally challenging” situation has put the brakes on the plan, casting doubt on the future of the business. .

A spokesman for the furniture firm said: “In the absence of the planned investment from the Shaw Trust, Dovetail is working with its current membership and its wider public sector partners, to secure the necessary investment to develop the business.

“Dovetail remain committed to ensuring that the valuable employment support and training provided for people with disabilities in the wider city region is maintained.”

The trust, meanwhile, said Dovetail needed “more investment than the trust had available”.

Mr Luck said: “Dovetail is an organisation we fully support, but the broader context demands that we protect those beneficiaries we currently serve.

“We wish Dovetail the very best for the future in delivering its excellent service to Dundee.”

Dovetail has been involved in a number of high-profile renovation projects in the city in recent years.

The firm played a part in work at the Apex Hotel and also the Invercarse Hotel, which both underwent major transformations.

Dundee City Council has said it is offering support to the firm.