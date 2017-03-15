A historic Dundee hotel has been put up for sale for a price of £2.75 million.

The Best Western Queens Hotel on Nethergate has been placed on the market by its owner of 20 years Gordon Sneddon.

The venue, which has 53 bedrooms spread over six floors and also contains Q Bar, was famously used as a base by Winston Churchill between 1908 and 1922, during his 14 years as MP for Dundee.

Frank Sinatra also stayed there in 1947 during his only visit to the city.

Mr Sneddon said he felt the time was right to let someone else take on the hotel.

He said today: “It has been an incredible honour as a hotelier to have served the residents and guests of Dundee for the past 20 years and to have played a part in such an iconic building’s history.

“The decision to sell has been a difficult one to reach but with the exciting changes taking place across the city and opportunities opening up every day, it felt like the right time to pass on the baton to a new owner.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time at the Queens and plan to continue in this vein until it’s time to move on.

“Therefore, I’d like to reassure locals and guests alike that it will be a warm welcome and business as usual until such times as we sell.”

The hotel hosts around 200 weddings each year, along with a number of other functions.

It has planning permission in place for an additional eight bedrooms and previously held permission for up to 30 additional rooms.

The venue is being marketed by business property adviser Christie & Co.

Stuart Drysdale, associate director with the firm, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to build upon a successfully established business in an excellent location.

“The hotel is being placed on the market for new operators to continue to provide the hospitality and service that the hotel is renowned for by both locals and those from further afield.

“Dundee has been transformed in recent years with the ongoing Waterfront development which will include the V&A Museum of Design.

“This is expected to bring an additional annual 500,000 visitors to the city and numerous hotels are in the pipeline for development to cater for this projected increase in visitor numbers.”