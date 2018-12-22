Historic Dundee church left ruined by fire sold ‘to businessman’

A historic kirk ravaged by a huge blaze has been sold.

Plans were previously put forward to convert Lochee Old Parish Church in Bright Street into new flats.

But the development suffered a major setback after flames engulfed the church in September 2017.

Developer Edinburgh MI said construction was due to begin on the listed building, which dates back to 1830, prior to the blaze.

The tender was signed off just hours before the fire took hold of the church.

The company has revealed to the Tele, however, that it has sold the building to a “local businessman”.

Daniel Multon, from Edinburgh MI, said the offer was right for his firm.

He said: “The building has now been sold.

“We received an offer which we thought was appropriate from a local businessman to take it over and we accepted it. I am not at liberty to reveal his identity.”

Planning permission to convert the church into flats was granted by Dundee City Council in 2015.

Eleven flats would have been created within the church while another five terraced houses would have been built on the land.

The project was set to be funded by a bank loan and a £300,000 grant from Dundee Historic Environment Trust (DHET).

Three boys aged 13, 14, and 15 were charged with allegedly starting the blaze. More than 30 officers from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to bring the flames under control.

Residents in nearby flats were evacuated, with the roof of the building collapsing as a result of the fire.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone said he and other elected members had been kept in the dark about the development.

He said: “We have heard absolutely nothing about what is going on.

“I don’t know if it’s still going ahead because the last thing they did was erect safety fencing and there’s been nothing else since then.”