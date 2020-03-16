Historic construction company lodges plans for £2.7m investment in new Dundee HQ

A decades-old building firm is set to develop new headquarters in Dundee on the site of a prominent former Tesco depot.

The Wernick Group has lodged plans with Dundee City Council to create offices and a lorry depot on Baird Avenue, next to the Kingsway at Ardler.

It has an existing base at Baluniefield Trading Estate in Douglas.

However, the firm plans to transfer all of its existing staff to the new site – and create new jobs – should planning permission begranted.

David Wernick, chairman of the Wernick Group, said his firm aimed to invest £2.7 million in the new facility, inclusive of the £750,000 it spent on buying the land in September.

“We view our presence in Scotland in a very, very positive light and we’ve been expanding up there for many years,” he said.

“We’ve outgrown the site at Baluniefield, having been there for approximately 15-20 years, and the move will very much create new jobs.

“It’s all part of our investment strategy for the future, and it secures our future in the Dundee area.”

© DC Thomson

He added: “We currently employ approximately 10 people but we’re looking to increase that to 15 or 20.

“We see Scotland as a very important part of our geographic coverage.”

The renewed use of the site would likely be welcomed, should city planners decide to grant planning permission.

The warehouse that once stood on the site had been used as a distribution centre by Dundee supermarket firm Wm Low.

Ownership transferred to Tesco when it bought the local company over, but the grocery giant pulled down the shutters in 2006.

Engineering firm PressureFab took over the building in April 2015. It was then handed to administrators a year later after the company went bust.

KPMG then sold the building to Derbyshire developer the CWC Group, who carried out demolition on the site in May to make it more lucrative to potential buyers, before Wernick made an offer.

City planners have until May 8 to deliberate on the proposals.