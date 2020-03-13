Historic church set for transformation after council agrees multi-home plan

A Monifieth church which has stood for almost 150 years is set to be converted into family homes after planning permission was granted by the local authority.

A planning application had been submitted to Angus Council last year which aimed to convert the South Church, which is situated on the corner of Queen Street and Hill Street in the Angus town, into “four self-contained two-storey two-bedroom houses.”

In the application, it was outlined that each house will have “a minimum of 2 bedrooms” as well as “an en-suite bathroom facility”. The design of the houses also aims to “maximises the utilisation of the volume of the existing church.”

Two off street car parking spaces will be provided for the residents, alongside a private garden space for each house.

The planned conversion, which is set to be carried out by Dundee based RB Developments, aims to retain the existing features of the building – which were deemed of local importance.

The application said: “The conversion of the building aims to re-use the existing external features to respect the category C Listing.

“The round tower to the south east, the Tudor-arch style windows to all elevations and the sculpted tympanum and hood moulds to elevations of the building will all be retained in this new proposal.”

In a statement of support for the conversion, the developer argued the plans were a positive move for the future of the building .

The statement said: “The intention is for the proposal to provide high quality residential accommodation for Monifieth and at the same time will preserve the long-term future of the church building.”

Planning permission had initially been granted to convert the church into a single family home but in the altered application, it was highlighted that costs incurred to achieve this would be around £783,000.

This was in addition to cost of the building and site and was deemed “totally unviable” by the company behind the conversion plans and new proposals were sought.

The church building was first built back in 1872 but has been vacant since 2014, after various Monifieth churches amalgamated. Funds raised from the sale of the building were then allocated to the new church situated on the High Street.