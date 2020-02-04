Dundee man accused of holding knife to woman’s throat and brandishing baseball bat at her

A man has continued to deny historic attacks on two former partners.

Ian Milne, of Denhead of Gray, allegedly held a knife to one woman’s throat and repeatedly kicked another.

The offences allegedly occurred between February 2003 and January 2012.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Milne, 34, is accused of throwing a stool at the first woman at Tickety Boo’s, Commercial Street, on an occasion between February 2003 and February 2005.

Between December 24 2004 and February 20 2005, the same woman allegedly had liquid poured on her by Milne before he seized her hair, struck her head and repeatedly kicked her body.

It is also alleged by prosecutors that Milne brandished a baseball bat at the woman, dragged her and held a knife to her throat.

© Google

Those offences allegedly occurred in a property on Denhead of Gray.

Milne is also accused of attacking a second partner at the same location between February 1 2008 and January 1 2012.

Prosecutors allege he seized hold of the woman before dragging her, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her.

© DC Thomson

Milne maintained his plea of not guilty to the charges when he appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gary Foulis, acting on behalf of principal solicitor Larry Flynn, said Milne’s case was fully prepared for trial with no preliminary difficulties.

Milne will stand trial later this month.