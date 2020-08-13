‘His passing leaves a huge void in our lives’: Family pay tribute to Stonehaven train crash driver

The family of train driver Brett McCullough have paid tribute to their “wonderful husband, father and son”.

A family statement has been issued in the wake of yesterday’s train crash in Stonehaven, where three people died.

Driver Mr McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed around 9.45am at Carmont.

© DC Thomson

Mr McCullogh, 45, who was married with three children, worked out of Aberdeen depot, and lived not far from the scene of yesterday’s crash.

The statement reads: “Words cannot describe the utterly devastating effect of Brett’s death on his family and friends. We have lost a wonderful husband, father, and son in the most awful of circumstances. Brett was the most decent and loving human being we have ever known and his passing leaves a huge void in all our lives.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in helping everyone affected by this tragedy and for all the messages of support and condolence we have received. We are an extremely private family and ask that we are allowed to grieve without intrusion and hope that members of the press will understand our need to be left in peace at this time.”

© PA

Meanwhile Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF’s organiser in Scotland, also paid tribute.

He said: ‘The tragic accident at Stonehaven has affected everyone in the railway family, but especially the family and friends of the three people who died, and the six people who were injured.

“Brett was originally from Bromley, in Kent, but moved to Aberdeenshire to marry Stephanie. He worked as a gas fitter up here, and was servicing the boiler of an Aberdeen train driver in 2011 when they started to talk about the railway, and about driving trains.

“Brett was fascinated by what he heard, successfully applied for a job, did his driver’s training for a year to earn his key, and entered service with ScotRail in December 2013.

“He was a dedicated train driver, who loved his job, and was very popular at the depot with his colleagues. He was also a devoted family man who loved his wife and children – two girls and a boy. Brett thought the world of his family, and we all thought the world of him.

Mr Lindsay added: “As train drivers our thoughts are not only with Brett’s family, but also with the family and friends of the conductor who died, Donald Dinnie, and the passenger on the 6.38 service out of Aberdeen. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who were injured and taken to hospital.”

© DC Thomson

Senior assistant general secretary Mick Lynch added the union’s thoughts “were with the families, colleagues and friends of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy”.

He added: “The facts behind this ‎incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Her Majesty the Queen also sent a message of condolence following the crash, and asked people to “join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured”.

Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton said: “We can confirm that a joint investigation into the tragic incident near Stonehaven yesterday is being conducted.

“Officers from Police Scotland, British Transport Police and the Office of Rail and Road are working together closely as the investigation seeks to establish the full circumstances of what happened and will utilise the skills of all agencies.

“The investigation, which will be carried out under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, is in parallel to the independent safety investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

© DC Thomson

“The multi-agency response to the incident remains ongoing and we are working with partners to support the family and friends of those involved as well as the rail family and local community.

“I also want to thank the responders who attended yesterday and were faced with a challenging scene. Our thanks must also go to the local community who rallied around the emergency services with many offers of assistance and we are grateful for your support.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with those affected at this difficult time.”