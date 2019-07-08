Hipsway ready to rock Rewind with a popular set for Tayside music lovers

Forty years of wowing audiences has done nothing to diminish the buzz Hipsway still get from performing.

According to Grahame Skinner, lead singer of the ’80s group, they still love getting on stage and playing live to an electric audience who know every word to their biggest hits.

And it won’t be long until they’re feeling that love from the crowd once again as they get set to hit the stage in Tayside later this month.

Hipsway will be in action at the Rewind festival in Scone on Saturday July 20.

They played their first Rewind last year and enjoyed every second of their debut appearance – so much so they’ve decided to make it a double as they return for 2019.

The Glasgow group will be joining a fantastic line-up of some the biggest pop stars from the 80s at Scone Palace for the three-day extravaganza which starts on July 19.

The big names heading to Tayside include Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry, Paul Young, The Stranglers, Midge Ure and Lulu.

© Getty

Grahame said: “We can’t wait to get on stage at Rewind. I’ve been playing live since I was 19, almost 40 years ago.

“Even after all this time I still get a major buzz from being on stage.

“I enjoy performing as much now as I did back then, maybe even more because I’m more relaxed about it now than I was all those years ago.

“You get less worried about things as you get older so we’re having fun.”

Hipsway will be performing on a bigger stage than last year and will perform a half hour set for the capacity crowd.

It will include all their hits from the past including classic tune The Honeythief, which made number 17 in the UK singles charts.

Another song from the album, Tinder, became well known in Scotland as the soundtrack to a McEwan’s Lager commercial.

They have had an interesting journey and, after failing to build on their initial success, split up in 1989.

But in November 2016, Hipsway reformed and decided to get back on the road as well as record some new tracks.

Their first album for almost 30 years, Smoke & Dreams, was made available late last year – and their new tunes will feature on the set list at Rewind.

Grahame said: “We want to leave the crowd wanting more.

“The audience at Rewind is there because they love the music and we want to deliver.

“Everyone likes to have a good time and we plan to have a great time as well.

“Last year we played for an hour and a half.

“This year we don’t have so long but we are on the main stage so it will be really exciting.

“We love getting the crowd involved and getting them on side.

“I think we’ve played enough over the years to know how to do that and we’re really excited about Rewind this year.

© DC Thomson

Grahame added: “I still love writing and composing so that keeps everything fresh.

“Lots of people have realised that we put out a new album last year and that has got our original fans interested all over again.

“We’ve gone through a few difficult years and lost a lot of money but things are back on track now.”

As well as Grahame the band is now made up of Jim McDermott (drums), Gary Houston (bass), Stevie Christie (keyboards), Andy May (keyboards), Andy Gillespie (keyboards), David Robertson (percussion) and Louise Murphy (vocals).