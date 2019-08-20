Hilltown woman Jennifer scoops £1,000 in the Tele’s Pin It To Win It competition

Carer Jennifer McNiven is in for a grand time after clinching the £1,000 cash prize in the Tele’s Pin It To Win It contest.

And the Hilltown woman admitted she had never won anything in her life before and was even banned by friends and family from buying raffle tickets in case it brought bad luck.

Thousands of people entered the competition for the cash prize as we gave readers the opportunity to win big.

Jennifer, of Rosebank Mews, was over the moon to have been the lucky winner – and insisted it makes a change to her usual luck in competitions. She said: “I just couldn’t believe I had won the £1,000.

“I thought it was a prank at first and I really have not won anything before.

“I am going to give half of the money to my son Aaron who is off soon to be a student in North East College in Aberdeen.

“I really don’t have good luck. It’s terrible.

“And when I try to buy tickets for a raffle, my friends and family will say not to do it because it will just bring bad luck.

“Even when I thought I had spotted bargain trainers for Aaron recently, it turned out they were the wrong size!”

Jennifer, who works for MyCare Tayside, is not quite sure what she’ll spend her cash on.

She said: “I don’t know what to spend the money on for myself.

“But Aaron knows exactly what he is going to spend some of his on!”

Aaron, 19, said: “I will be looking for new trainers, that’s for sure.

“It is great that mum won the money and she still cannot believe it, especially with her bad luck.”

The competition was held in Friday’s edition of the Evening Telegraph when readers used a unique code in their paper to try to unlock the cash prize.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Well done to Jennifer from everybody at the Tele.

“We really hope our lucky winner enjoys the cash prize and that she really gets a chance to enjoy her winnings – it certainly sounds like her son has struck it lucky!

“Pin It To Win It seems to have captured the imagination of our readers, so keep your eyes peeled for more opportunities to win big with your Tele in the future.

“Jennifer obviously didn’t expect to be successful, but it just goes to show – anybody can be a winner, you just have to take part.”