Dundee residents hit out at women’s custody unit

Prison bosses were met with an angry backlash when they presented plans for a new women’s custody unit to its neighbouring community.

More than 20 people turned up to the event at Hilltown Community Centre as programme manager John Docherty outlined the full extent of the venue which will house 16 prisoners on the former site of Our Lady’s Primary School.

Several residents voiced their concern about visitors hanging around the area where there is a neighbouring primary school and nursery, while also expressing fears of drugs being hurled over perimeter fences.

One woman, from Anne Street, said her home faces onto the main entrance of the proposed unit.

She said: “I pay full rent and council tax just to look over to a jail.

“Of course I’m not happy with this.

“And what happens when these women get out? Will they get houses straight away or will they be homeless?

“The next thing to be built should be another homeless unit because the current one is already full in Dundee.”

Other residents raised concerns about security and also the upheaval during construction work which is set to start in June this year and scheduled to be completed by Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction in October 2021.

Mr Docherty helped allay fears for many by outlining tough security measures including alarmed windows and several perimeter fences to be installed.

He also explained that the construction firm was obliged to provide benefits to the community and would have “points of contact” with community liaison officers where residents could lodge complaints about any parking problems and issues with any mess caused by the building process.

However, Margaret Wemyss, chairwoman of Coldside Community Forum, who will discuss the matter at tonight’s latest meeting, said: “All these community liaison officers can go back to their bonnyhouses, they are not the ones living in the Hilltown.

“We are the ones who have to live here.

“You’ve come and nabbed a bit of land. What are you going to do for us?”

The full cost of the project will be revealed in a few weeks once the paperwork is completed on the contract with Ogilive Construction.