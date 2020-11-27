Hilltown residents dodge dog waste thanks to spray-paint vigilante

Hilltown residents have been left bemused by a mystery vigilante who takes to the streets to spray-paint dog waste.

The campaigner, whose identity is unknown to locals, has used spray-paint to flag up instances of dog fouling on pavements in recent weeks.

As a result, green spray paint has become a fixture on Bonnybank Road near to the junction of Forebank Street.

Several sections of the public footpath have been etched in green paint to help residents side-step the waste – an act branded helpful by some but a ‘bit drastic’ by others.

Nevertheless, residents urged people walking dogs around the local street to take responsibility for their animals, and clean up the mess themselves.

Maggie Chalmers who has lived in the area for around three years said she became aware of the spray paint around two weeks ago.

She added: “I’m a dog owner myself, if you have a dog you really need to take responsibility and just pick it up.

“I saw someone had spray-painted the waste, I’m glad they did otherwise I don’t think I would have noticed it.

“It is going right up the path and has been there for the last two weeks. There are bin recesses in the area to dispose of dog waste as well.”

She added: “I can’t say it has been an ongoing problem but there is no excuse for leaving that there. It is disgusting that someone has just left it.”

Shannon Douglas, 24, said she was aware of people using the spray-paint approach to dog fouling in other areas, including Monikie and Arbroath.

She added: “I did see the spray paint on the path and then noticed the dog waste. I used to have a dog myself and I know there are instances when people forget to bring a dog bag.

“There is quite a lot of it out there though. I know it has been out there for a while and the fact someone has sprayed it so people don’t stand in it, has helped.”

Luca Zen, who is originally from Venice, said he thought the action of spray-painting dog waste seemed a “bit drastic”.

He added: “Someone has gone to a lot of effort to ensure people don’t stand in it. It does seem a bit drastic to spray-paint it.

“I’ve lived here for around a year now and I can’t say I’ve seen a massive problem with dog fouling in the area in general, so I was surprised to see this action was taken.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.