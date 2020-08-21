Hilltown pub granted beer garden licence despite claims of antisocial behaviour

A Hilltown pub has been granted an outdoor licence, despite neighbouring landlords claiming punters had been taking drugs and urinating in the beer garden in full view of children.

At the board meeting yesterday, councillors were told there had been complaints over antisocial behaviour in the Hill Bar’s beer garden, which sits at the back of the bar next to a communal garden.

Speaking yesterday Jack McKeown, who owns one of the neighbouring flats, urged the licensing board to move the outdoor area to the front of the bar instead.

He said: “I understand this is a difficult time for pubs and I am sympathetic to their plight, but the safety and security of my tenant, who is a young mum, has to come before the profit of a pub.

“There is no shortage of antisocial behaviour issues with people smoking drugs in the beer garden and pub goers urinating in the middle of the garden for all to see.

“There is no CCTV and no line of sight from the street so there is no way to monitor this antisocial or criminal behaviour because it is tucked away.

“One pub goer even threatened my tenant and said ‘don’t object to this or I will send round some guys’.

“In Broughty Ferry the pub seating is all out the front and I don’t see why Hilltown should be any different – put the seating out front rather than in the back garden where young kids are playing next to people drinking.”

However Jim McDougall, speaking on behalf of Hill Bar, said: “The Hilltown area is not without its problems but this particular premises has been run for nine years to a high standard.

“This is a life or death situation for small businesses and this is a small community pub where many people come to enjoy the beer garden as it is the only outside area they can go with friends.

“The clientele is also of a certain age, probably 50 plus, which is why it is surprising to hear references of drug taking and urinating when there are perfect facilities inside the pub.”

At the meeting Councillor George McIrvine asked if any of the incidents mentioned at the meeting had been reported to the police, and Mr McKeown replied to say he had advised his tenant to report the public urination as it was “not appropriate behaviour”.

Sergeant James Gordon then said the Hill Bar was not a “problematic” pub for Police Scotland.

And Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the licensing board, said although he could see the nearby residents had “real concerns” with the pub, he added it was clear police had no concerns and moved to approve the licence.

This was passed unanimously with conditions the pub installs CCTV, closes the beer garden at 8pm, has no music or smoking in the outside area, and uses plastic glasses.