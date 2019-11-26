Hilltown police station damaged: Officers looking for the culprits behind incident

Vandals smashed a police station window in the middle of the afternoon.

The incident happened at the Hilltown station at around 4pm on Sunday, at the North George Street junction.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the disturbance is being treated as vandalism as they appealed for information.

One man, who declined to be named, had spotted the boarded-up window and said he suspected it must have been someone with an “axe to grind” against the force.

He said: “If a police building isn’t safe from vandalism it doesn’t hold out much hope for the rest of us really, does it?

“I’m not local to the area so I don’t know how well that police station is manned throughout the day.

“Someone must have got a fright if they were inside, that’s for sure.

“Although it is getting darker earlier, it is still quite a daring move to have targeted a police building during the day and caused that level of damage.

“You wonder if someone has had an axe to grind against the force or if it was random but it seems unlikely.

“There isn’t anything along the street apart from residential housing and it doesn’t appear any cars or properties have been damaged.

“I read in the Tele last year a police vehicle was vandalised outside this very building. It’s fairly shocking to see it has been targeted again by vandals.

“You’d imagine there would be some sort of CCTV on the building or in the surrounding vicinity.”

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “The smashing of the window is being treated as an act of vandalism.

“It happened on Sunday November 24 around 4pm.

“Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting CR/31753/19.”