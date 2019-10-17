Hilltown mum makes plea for an end to a ‘living hell’ after watching woman defecate outside her house

A mum claims her life is being made a “living hell” by drug users outside the home she shares with her family.

Robyn Inglis, 31, who lives in the Hilltown with her husband and three young children, said the latest incident involved human excrement being left outside her house.

She added that she recently watched a woman relieve herself beside residents’ cars, parked outside her tenement.

Robyn said: “I couldn’t believe it. I watched this couple burning drugs in the area beside the cars.

“They appeared to take drugs then the man looked to be helping the woman to take her trousers down before she clearly relieved herself in the area right beside the car.

“The car was obviously left wet by what she did.

“I was absolutely disgusted and horrified.

“This happened right outside my window as I looked on.”

In August, Robyn told the Tele about her children coming face-to-face with a woman on the landing outside their home in the act of hiding drugs on her person.

She said: “At the time my landlord, Hillcrest, promised me they would take action to resolve the problem, including installing CCTV.

“It’s now more than two months later and nothing has happened and the situation is as bad as ever.

“The two latest incidents have just sickened me.

“Something needs to be done as soon as possible.”

Robyn added: “It’s my children I am worried about more than anything.

“I shouldn’t be living in fear about what they are going to pick up or that they fall in human excrement.

“As a mother I want to protect them from things they should not be having to see.

“They have already witnessed people taking drugs and all sorts outside their own home.

“It is getting to the point that goodness knows what we are going to come home to.

“How bad does it have to get before Hillcrest installs cameras?

“At the end of the day we live here and want to bring our family up without having to witness things like that. I am just fed up with it.”

A spokesman for Hillcrest said: “We are working with our tenant at and have discussed the concerns raised. As with any instances of antisocial behaviour we will work with the appropriate agencies to find a suitable resolution.”