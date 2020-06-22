Hilltown man accused of stealing from pensioner and engaging in high-speed chase

A Hilltown man has appeared in court accused of stealing from an 87-year-old pensioner and embarking on a high-speed car chase.

Alan Rachwal allegedly broke into the elderly man’s home in Carnoustie before stealing his wallet and electrical goods on May 21.

Rachwal is also accused of stealing vehicles and committing other thefts in the town around the same time.

This was before he allegedly drove dangerously across the Douglas area of Dundee on June 15.

The 29-year-old made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court when he appeared on petition in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that on May 20 or 21 Rachwal entered a car on Burnside Street, Carnoustie, and stole £23 and a tyre pump.

He allegedly stole a vehicle on Collier Street before entering another vehicle and stealing an iPhone charger cable.

On Terrace Road, Rachwal allegedly stole a wallet and keys from a vehicle.

Prosecutors allege that on May 21, on Bonella Street, he entered a house and stole a smart meter, keys and clothing.

Rachwal is accused of stealing a vehicle from Burnside Street on the same date.

It is alleged that on the same street Rachwal broke into the 87-year-old man’s house and stole a laptop, an iPad, a television, car keys and a wallet.

Thereafter, he allegedly used a debit card in the man’s name to pay for £21.30 worth of goods from the Premier store on Barry Road.

Rachwal allegedly drove one of the stolen vehicles without a licence or insurance.

Court papers also allege that Rachwal drove another vehicle dangerously on June 15 on Balmerino Road, Balunie Drive and Happyhillock Road.

He is accused of failing to stop for the police, reversing at speed, striking a kerb, driving at excessive speeds and driving at speed on a footpath.

Rachwal allegedly failed to stop and drove without a licence, valid insurance, a test certificate and while breaching curfew conditions.

The following day, Rachwal allegedly drove the same car without a licence, insurance or a test certificate on Dudhope Street.

Rachwal, of Tulloch Court, made no plea when he appeared from custody during the brief hearing in private before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

He was remanded in custody after his case was continued for further examination.