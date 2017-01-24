Residents and businesses in the Hilltown area of Dundee are bracing themselves for six weeks of gas works disruption.

A stretch of Main Street will be closed to eastbound traffic from February 6 to March 20 for gas main renewal works.

The closure will stretch from Hilltown itself down to Isla Street. The junction with Caldrum Street will also be closed for the duration of the works.

Several businesses and homes will be affected by the disruption during the project, which is being carried out by SGN.

Marie Yordanova, who runs her own tailoring shop in Main Street, said she hadn’t been informed by the council of the impending works.

She said: “I wasn’t told but I am not too worried. People usually walk in but sometimes they come in a car.”

A spokeswoman for SGN said: “We’ll begin work to upgrade the gas network in Main Street on Monday February 6, which will last for approximately six weeks.

“We will be working between its junctions with Hilltown and Caldrum Street. This section will be closed to eastbound traffic for the duration of our work, meaning motorists travelling down Hilltown can’t turn left into Main Street.

“Thistle Street will also be closed at its junction with Hilltown.

“A signed diversion route will be in place for motorists via Dens Road.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and would like to thank local residents and motorists in advance for their understanding as we complete this essential upgrade work.”

Cheryl Tierney, co-owner of hair and beauty business Reflect, welcomed the works, adding: “We generally have people booking by appointment who will come by at a certain time, so we’re not hugely concerned as long as people can still get in the front door. There are always plenty of parking spaces outside in this street and that — plus there are always roadworks in Dundee, Dens Road especially, and just up the road in the Hilltown.

“We’re very used to dealing with it — as long as it doesn’t have an impact on our day-to-day business.”

Cheryl said roadworks in Main Street itself were few and far between.

She added: “We pay our council tax for a reason and they’ve got to improve what needs improved.

“People would complain if it wasn’t done.”

Meanwhile, further gas works are also taking place in the city centre.

Parts of King Street and Cowgate, close to the Wellgate Centre, will be closed in phases from February 6 for gas works that are expected to last four weeks.