Hillside School: Controversial Aberdour housing plans approved on appeal

Controversial housing plans for the Hillside School site in Aberdour are set to go ahead – after developers lodged a successful appeal.

The proposals for 125 homes, which attracted more than 350 written objections, were rejected by Fife Council in May 2020.

The case was then taken to the Scottish Government, and a Holyrood reporter has now given the plans the go-ahead.

It gives the school planning approval in principle – with detailed proposals now expected to come before Fife Council later this year.

Why were the original plans rejected?

The school’s owners want to use the profits from the sale of the homes to build a new facility.

They say it would replace the existing 200-year-old Hillside House and accommodation dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, both of which are deemed no longer fit for purpose.

However the council rejected the proposals because it had received insufficient information on issues including the impact on the surrounding landscape and protected species, flooding risk, and local amenity – specifically regarding noise.

It also said there were no material considerations to “outweigh the fact the residential element proposal encroaches into the countryside”.

Why has the decision been overturned?

Scottish Government reporter David Buylla has set out a number of reasons for giving the proposals the green light.

These include:

Existing plans: Part of the site is already allocated for about 70 homes.

Part of the site is already allocated for about 70 homes. Economic boost: The development “would deliver an economic benefit through construction activity, improved school facilities and new business units” – even though it could be at the expense of such work taking place elsewhere.

The development “would deliver an economic benefit through construction activity, improved school facilities and new business units” – even though it could be at the expense of such work taking place elsewhere. Local links: The site “has the potential to deliver a distinctive, safe and pleasant” development that links well to existing foot and cycle routes.

The site “has the potential to deliver a distinctive, safe and pleasant” development that links well to existing foot and cycle routes. Size: The scale of the development is “not out of keeping” with local expectations given “the range of local shops, cafés, a primary school, train station, bus stops, a post office and library that are found within Aberdour”.

The scale of the development is “not out of keeping” with local expectations given “the range of local shops, cafés, a primary school, train station, bus stops, a post office and library that are found within Aberdour”. Proximity: It is close enough to Aberdour “to encourage sustainable and healthier lifestyles”.

The developer will have to stick to 30 planning conditions.

Among them is a requirement to submit details of drainage infrastructure to address flooding concerns.

A plan for roads, access, footpaths and cycle paths will have to be brought forward – along with details on the construction of affordable homes on 25% of the site.

However, Mr Buylla has denied suggestions from the school that the council acted “unreasonably” in deciding on the pans.

He said: “An appeal is not an assessment of the council’s decision to refuse planning permission.

“Rather, it is fresh consideration of the proposal which has to have regard to all material considerations.”

Local reaction to the decision

SNP councillor David Barratt has branded the decision a “farcical and indefensible failure of the planning system”.

He said: “Fife Council objected to the development, taking the view that there is already adequate housing land supply in the area.

“However, the reporter disagreed with the approach used to assess housing land supply and gave less weight to housing land supply as a material consideration.

“Even with less weight applied to housing land supply, it is difficult to see any material considerations that would lead any reasonable person to approve this development.

“It will damage the character of Aberdour, it will destroy an area of scenic value, it is on the flood plain, it is unwanted and unneeded.”

He also accused the developer of withholding information from the council initially in an attempt to “subvert” the planning system.

Iain Fleming, chairman of Aberdour Community Council, says the decision will have a negative impact on the area.

He also says it sets a “dangerous precedent” for communities throughout Scotland and “fundamentally undermines the local planning process”.

Felsham Planning and Development, the agent acting on behalf of the school, has been contacted for comment.