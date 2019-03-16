Hillcrest looking again at its proposal to build 34 flats in Dundee

A social housing association has temporarily withdrawn its plan to build a block of flats on the site of a former nursery.

Hillcrest Housing Association had put forward the proposal for 34 flats on the former site of St Mary’s RC Infant School, off Lochee High Street, in January.

However, almost two months on, it has taken the plans off the table in order to make some unspecified revisions.

David Zwirlein, director of development at Hillcrest, said: “We are currently working on revised plans for our application to build 34 homes on the site of the former St Mary’s school.

“These will be submitted in due course.”

Hillcrest’s planning agent Oliver & Robb previously said the plans for the social let homes would be a “positive contribution” to the Lochee area.