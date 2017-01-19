Plans to build 163 homes on the site of two former multi-storey blocks in the Hilltown have been approved.

Hillcrest Housing Association intends to build 40 houses and 123 flats where Bucklemaker and Butterburn Courts used to stand. Dundee City Council will own and manage 83 of the units.

The development will be split into two housing areas, separated by a pedestrian thoroughfare.

Comprising five detached houses and 35 terraced houses, the development will also feature 12 two-storey flats, 93 flats and 18 supported-living flats.

The project received a number of objections, with most concerns relating to the height of the six-storey blocks on the corners of the 3.5 hectare site.

However, the plans were approved by the council’s development management committee.

Hillcrest’s director of development David Zwirlein said: “We are delighted that this project has been given the green light.”