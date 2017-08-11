Police are warning shopkeepers and the public to be on the look out after counterfeit notes have been used in the area.

A man was reported to have used the fake Bank of Ireland £50 notes three times on Thursday afternoon in Montrose.

The notes all carry the serial number A362649 and could pass off as genuine without thorough inspection.

Officers say the notes are “highly unusual” in Scotland and the public should be on their guard.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The man using these notes is described as about 6ft tall of muscular build, in his mid 20s, and wearing a burgundy t-shirt with dark sleeves, dark jeans and dark trainers.

“Not only are we asking for any information regarding the person using these notes, we would also ask shopkeepers and members of the public alike to be vigilant and wary of these notes should anyone try to present them in payment for goods or services.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/20880/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.