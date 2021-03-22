Fin Robertson: Highly-rated Dundee youngster ruled out for rest of the season

Dundee youngster Fin Robertson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The highly-rated midfielder has struggled for game time this term after an impressive breakthrough campaign last year.

And his tough second season has been ended prematurely after an innocuous training incident damaged his ankle.

Blocking a cross from Lyall Cameron, Robertson will now see a specialist to determine if surgery is required to sort the problem.

Manager James McPake said: “Unfortunately, Fin Robertson’s season is over.

“He has had an ankle injury that has been scanned and he’ll be seeing a specialist to decide what the next stage is.

“It’s a shame for Fin. Again it is another hurdle he has to face in his career but he’s positive and ready for the battle to get himself back and he will be back for pre-season.

“We’ll support him in every way we can and get him right. He’s done ever so well for us.

“He’s had a wee lull but he was playing in the first-team at 16-years-old.

“His levels were always going to take a dip but this is another test for him.”

Second season struggle

A Scotland U/19 international, Robertson was named Dundee’s Young Player of the Season in his debut first-team season.

Despite his young age, the 18-year-old made an impressive impact and was expected to kick on once more into his second season and signed a three-year deal in September.

However, Robertson has struggled to force his way into a Dens midfield that has included senior players like Charlie Adam, Graham Dorrans, Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne.

Jordan McGhee and Robertson’s former academy team-mate Max Anderson have also shone in the middle.

Now, though, Robertson will have to concentrate on his recovery before staking a claim for a regular first-team place at Dens Park.

Sow and Fontaine injury update

Meanwhile, another duo missing through injury, Osman Sow and Liam Fontaine, both trained on Monday.

Fontaine has been struggling with an Achilles problem picked up ahead of the win over Arbroath on March 13.

He was expected to return against Alloa on Friday but the game came too soon for the former Hibs man.

Sow hurt a hamstring in training the day before Friday’s game but is expected to be available once more against Dunfermline this weekend.

Long-term absentees McGhee and Alex Jakubiak are also stepping up their recoveries with the former being put through his paces on the pitch at Alloa pre-match while the latter has begun sprinting in training.

‘This league is mad’

After picking up three points against the Wasps on Friday, manager McPake wasn’t surprised to see the rest of the top five fail to win in the Championship.

Leaders Hearts were held by Arbroath, Dunfermline lost to Inverness, Raith Rovers drew with Ayr while Queen of the South were beaten by Morton.

That leaves Dundee level on points with both Dunfermline and Raith in second place.

McPake was delighted with his team’s display at Alloa and has challenged them to keep that level up for the remaining seven league matches of the season.

He added: “Recently performances have been alright but alright performances aren’t enough for this football club.

“As soon as you get an off-day, you get punished. This league is mad, you see that from the results on Saturday.

“Although they went for us, they brought other teams into the mix – Inverness are now within touching distance.

“Teams are good in this league and they make it really tough.

“We now have seven cup finals – I want to be saying we have six and a massive cup tie next week after another massive win.

“That’s the aim. We want to be finishing in as positive a manner as we can going into the play-offs – first and foremost we need to make sure we are there.”