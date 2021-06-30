Dundee youngster Ewan Murray could be heading out on loan to League Two side Kelty Hearts.

The highly-rated left-back has been training with Kevin Thomson’s newly-promoted side in recent weeks.

Ex-Rangers and Dundee midfielder Thomson has already brought in former Dee Jordon Forster and is keen to add further defensive reinforcements.

That could come in the shape of 16-year-old Murray, who signed a three-year deal at Dens Park on his birthday last November.

The full-back is yet to make a competitive debut for the Dark Blues but featured in a pre-season match last year when still just 15.

The teenager scored in that game against Peterhead – and won Man of the Match with an impressive display.

Despite being too young to feature in competitive action, Ewan got his first taste of top team action in pre-season against Peterhead at the Kilmac Stadium. He opened the scoring before going onto pick up the man of the match award after a fine display #thedee pic.twitter.com/qotuGc2bbt — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 25, 2020

After tying the talented youngster down to a three-year deal, McPake said: “He has been training with the first team a few times a week since pre-season and he has been fantastic.

“He was too young to play in a competitive match but we got permission for him to be included against Peterhead in pre-season.

“It was great to see him get a goal and the Man of the Match.

“That performance came as no surprise to us because we have seen how good he had been with the group.

“If he continues with the way he has been then he is only going to get better.”

The Dark Blues have already seen Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan head out on loan to Peterhead.

And they are keen for the likes of Murray to gain first-team experience, too.

That could be with the SPFL’s newest side if he impresses Kelty boss Thomson in training.