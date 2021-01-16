Trains to the north of Scotland have been delayed after a train hit a stag in Highland Perthshire.

Scotrail said the collision has caused a fault on the line between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

NEW: One of our trains has struck a stag between Blair Atholl & Dalwhinnie. It's caused a fault, which our crew are working to fix so we can get the train moving again. This is causing some delays to other services on the Highland Mainline too I'm afraid. ^CT pic.twitter.com/aX8WU32ETY — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 16, 2021

The firm said the collision had caused “some damage to equipment underneath the train.”

There is no information on the condition of the stag.

More on this as we get it.