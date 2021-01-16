Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
Highland Perthshire train delays after train hits stag near Blair Atholl

by Kirsty McIntosh
January 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: January 16, 2021, 4:24 pm
Trains to the north of Scotland have been delayed after a train hit a stag in Highland Perthshire.

Scotrail said the collision has caused a fault on the line between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

The firm said the collision had caused “some damage to equipment underneath the train.”

There is no information on the condition of the stag.

