High winds close Tay Road Bridge to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcylists

The Tay Road Bridge is currently closed to motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians due to high winds.

The bridge, which links Dundee and Fife, is open to cars and single decker buses only, with 30mph speed restriction in place.

As of 6.36am this morning, the central walkway was closed to pedestrians and cyclists. Motorcyclists have also been told not to use the bridge.

A Met Office weather forecast is in the video above this article.

Rain swept eastwards through the early hours of Friday, but remained persistent over parts of western Scotland pic.twitter.com/xzSWlzf6T8 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 22, 2020

Elsewhere the Forth Road Bridge, which connects Fife with Edinburgh, is also closed to double decker buses due to high winds.

Traffic Scotland has additionally a warning for motorists using the M90 Friarton Bridge near Perth. They caution due to “high winds currently affecting driving conditions”.

The windy weather follows Friday’s stormy conditions that saw a tree come down at Magdalen Green in Dundee.

Saturday is set to be changeable for Dundee, Tayside and Fife, with gusts of wind and outbreaks of rain. A weather forecast is in the video above this article.