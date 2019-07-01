High Street footwear chain Office could close 100 shops

The footwear chain Office is considering a restructuring programme that could see the closure of some of its 100 branches, according to reports.

It is understood that the retailer. which has a store in the Overgate Shopping Centre, is said to have appointed administrators to draw up plans for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Sources told Sky News that a CVA was not yet certain to be launched by Office, as it could instead pursue other restructuring options.

The shoe retailer is owned by South African holding company Truworths International, which bought the chain in 2015 in a deal worth about £250m.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) are expected to finalise a restructuring plan for Office in the coming weeks.