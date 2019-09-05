High School of Dundee won’t contest £60k fine for bullying teacher into leaving

High School of Dundee will not appeal the ruling of an employment tribunal that ordered it to pay £60,000 to a former teacher who was bullied out of his job.

A panel heard how experienced principal teacher Daniel Goodey was forced out of the school after he refused to apologise to a pupil for sighing in frustration when they stormed out of class following a row over an assignment.

Judge Ian McFatridge ruled Mr Goodey had “simply been carrying out his job” and instead of dealing with the matter properly, management “sought to bully the teacher into apologising” following a complaint from the girl’s family.

Mr Goodey had 14 years of service and was the school’s principal teacher of religious, moral and philosophical studies.

School chairman Iain Bett said the decision was made “because of the potential impact of an extended appeal process on our whole school community”.