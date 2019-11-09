High School of Dundee remembers the fallen with respectful ceremony

The High School of Dundee remembered its war dead at its annual armistice parade and service.

Pupils stood outside the main building for a remembrance ceremony, which included a parade by the school’s combined cadet force and pipe band.

In preparation for the ceremony, two 3m-wide wreaths were placed against the pillars of the main building.

The event was attended by pupils, parents, former pupils, staff, members of the public. The Very Reverend Jeremey Auld, Provost of St Paul’s Cathedral, delivered a prayer at the service.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Wreaths were laid at the school’s war memorial to honour former pupils who died in both world wars and other armed conflicts.

Rector Dr John Halliday said: “It is important for all of us in school, pupils and staff, to remember and to learn.

“This year, as ever, we reflect on the sacrifices and mistakes of the past in the hope that we can learn and make the world a better place.