High School of Dundee holds smaller service to pay tribute to the fallen

The High School of Dundee has marked Remembrance with a modified version of its traditional Armistice Parade.

Normally the whole school and guests gather in the playground for the annual event, with parents and the public also invited to watch.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions the event yesterday had to be a closed ceremony with only a reduced number of participating pupils and staff in attendance.

The parade saw members of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and a section of the pipe band assemble in front of the Pillars to pay tribute to the fallen.

Rector Lise Hudson said: “Whilst I am disappointed that circumstances have prevented us from gathering the whole school community together physically in the playground, I am delighted that we have been able to find a way to ensure that this important act of remembrance, and key event in the School calendar, takes place.

“We remember the suffering and sacrifice that was endured in the hope that generations of today and tomorrow will learn the lessons of yesterday.”

Contingent Commander, Lt Colonel Colin McAdam, led the proceedings and prior to the ceremony the appointment of Anthony Milnes as Head Cadet WO2 (Company Sergeant Major) was announced.

A wreath was placed on the school’s war memorial by Head of School, Callum Todd and Deputy Head of School, Christina Kennedy, assisted by junior pupils, sisters Emily and Rosie Patterson.

Flowers o’ the Forest was played by Pupil Pipe Major Andrew Lothian before a two-minute silence was observed by the whole school community via a live stream of the parade into classrooms.

Rector Lise Hudson gave a reading before, in a particularly poignant moment of the proceedings, Laurence Petty, Head of School, delivered a tribute to CCF Contingent Lieutenant, David Preston and much-loved and missed technology teacher who sadly died suddenly in August.

To allow the event to take place, strict safety guidelines were observed throughout, with the numbers taking part limited; physical distancing between those assembled; siblings or members of the same family, fulfilling a number of the roles; and the format of the Parade altered.

To further mark Remembrance, the school Pillars are also being lit red in the evenings until November 15.