High-risk sex offender banned from contact with children took boy for road trip to Dundee

A high-risk sex offender who had been banned from being in the company of any boy under 16 went on a road trip with youngsters in February.

Scott Murray, described as an Inverness prisoner, was the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which was granted at Inverness on July 20, 2015.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told yesterday that he has breached that order several times.

The teenager was reported missing to the police by his mother later that evening after he failed to attend school.

Officers were told by her that she believed him to be in the company of a man called Scott in Dundee.

Police investigations revealed that 33-year-old Murray had taken the boy to Dundee and had been in regular contact with him since the beginning of October the previous year.

They met regularly, and he would be taken by Murray to fast food restaurants, another location in the Highlands and Dundee and had let the youngster stay at his house.

