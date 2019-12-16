High-risk Dundee predator jailed for having sex with underage girl

A “high risk” pervert who admitted having sex with an underage girl has been jailed.

Registered sex offender Mitchell Owen, 25, previously admitted targeting the 15-year-old after first meeting her on Hogmanay last year.

The pervert, who has previous convictions for sexual offences involving young females, exchanged messages with the Angus teenager on Facebook before having sex with her at his home in Charleston.

A sheriff today locked up Owen for 20 months and increased his period on the sex offender’s register for 10 years

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Owen told the girl it was a “house rule” that she couldn’t have a top on.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “The complainer was made aware that the accused was 24 and he was aware of her true age.

“Over Facebook Messenger, the accused would ask if he would visit her.

“The complainer travelled to Dundee and met him at the train station.

“They went to the accused’s address and as soon as she arrived, he began being intimate with her.”

The alarm was raised by a teacher at the girl’s school after she was overheard saying that she was in a relationship with a 24-year-old man.

She admitted to the same teacher that she lost her virginity to Owen.

Owen, of Charleston Drive, pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with the girl when she was underage on February 5 this year.

The court heard Owen is considered to be a “high risk” sex offender by police.

As well as jailing Owen, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown made him subject to sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) for five years.

The order prevents him from having any unsupervised contact with females under the age of 17 and possessing than one device capable of accessing the internet.