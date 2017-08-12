A former boutique in Dundee city centre could be converted into a new “high-quality” coffee shop.

M Boutique in Whitehall Crescent is to close at the end of August, leaving the premises vacant.

The owner of the store cited “personal reasons” for its looming closure.

Now the Lomond Group from Glenrothes has applied to the city council to convert the shop into a new private start-up business operating as a coffee house.

A spokesman for the applicant said the proposals were for a coffee shop “not dissimilar to Empire State Coffee or Henrys”.

He added: “The business’s primary trade is expected to be as a sit-in coffee house serving high-quality roasted bean espresso-based coffee drinks complemented by hot and cold snacks.

“Hot food will be pre-cooked and simply re-heated as required.

“It is intended that there will be limited food preparation on site and any cooking will be on a domestic scale.”

He said it was proposed the business would be open from 8am-7pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sundays.

The spokesman added: “However, should there be sufficient demand, the opening hours could be extended.

“Extended opening hours may even be operated in summer months or to coincide with student term-time and tourism.

“Although the business would primarily be a coffee house, there is potential to offer a small range of wines and premium bottled beers and the serving of liqueurs for use in speciality coffee.

“The coffee shop would likely play low-volume background music but not so much as to create any disruption to adjoining properties.

“The aim is to create a relaxing, ambient atmosphere for customers so loud noise and significant alcohol consumption would not be acceptable.”

He said the shop front would remain painted with signage in keeping with the present design.

The owner of M Boutique said the shop was set to close at the end of the month.

Mhairi McDermott, 47, who has run the shop for two years, said: “I have had a change in circumstances and decided to close the shop.”

She also has a shop in Broughty Ferry which is remaining open.