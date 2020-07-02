High police presence in Douglas street after reports of concern for a man

Scores of police officers descended on a street in Douglas yesterday after reports of concern for a man.

Officers were seen on Ballindean Place, along with sniffer dogs and a riot van.

A 59-year-old man was later taken to hospital.

Nicola Curran, who lives nearby, said: “A police officer came into the close, he was looking for someone but I don’t think he found them.”

Another woman said: “I have no idea what happened, I just woke up from a nap and saw out the window all the police.

“Someone was taken away in a van, I’m not sure if it was a man or a woman.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of concern for a 57-year-old man within a property at Ballindean Place in Dundee around 3.50pm yesterday.

“Officers attended and the man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“There was no wider risk to the community at any time.”