‘Hideous’ anti-Trump graffiti shocks Broughty Ferry locals

“Hideous” graffiti which was scrawled across three properties in Broughty Ferry has sparked local outrage.

The graffiti, which was branded “sheer vandalism” by local councillor Craig Duncan, is understood to have been created by the same people or person.

One section swears at Donald Trump, while another appears to show the author’s “tag” signature.

The graffiti spans three separate buildings in Long Lane between Gray Street and St Vincent Street and on a cottage wall on the the corner of St Vincent Street/Brook Street.

Mr Duncan, who contacted police, said: “This is just sheer vandalism. This hideous graffiti has very recently appeared in central Broughty Ferry.

“I have asked the council to remove it and have also sent these pictures to the police in the hopes that they may be able to identify the “tag” author and take appropriate action.

“This costs the taxpayer’s money to remove and indeed investigate and must be particularly distressing for the residents of the cottage on the the corner of St Vincent Street/Brook Street.

“The graffiti in Long Lane between Gray Street and St Vincent Street is also wholly unacceptable, not least because it contains a swear word.”

He added, however, that he was aware that the police were likely to visit local schools and ask to see pupil’s jotters as “tags” were frequently drawn on school books.

“The people who carry out this vandalism are often arrogant enough to write their tags in their books and thus give themselves away,” Councillor Duncan added.

“This kind of vandalism is absolutely not acceptable.

“There is a whole world of difference between proper street art and this type of thing which completely defaces any wall or property it is daubed on to.”

One local resident saw the graffiti while driving to work and believed it appeared overnight on Tuesday.

“I don’t understand the need for this,” he said.

“Why would anyone want to carry out this kind of stupid vandalism to property that doesn’t belong to them.

“If it was me I would find the culprits and make them come along and clean it off themselves for everyone to see. Then everyone would know who it was was and hopefully they would be so embarrassed they wouldn’t do anything like this again.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the matter and looking into it. Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101.”