One of Scotland’s most popular towns is set to host a Christmas market with a twist this year.

The Hidden Markets in St Andrews will feature stalls hidden in the ancient wynds, braes and gardens of the royal burgh and celebrate the very best of festive Scotland.

The market will run for a month, and will combine Christmas celebrations and events to mark St Andrews Day.

Hidden Markets St Andrews will be an event with a difference.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to get involved and learn from the makers at regular workshops and classes, offering everything from candle-making to cocktail-shaking.