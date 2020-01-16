Hibs tie a chance for Dundee United to check top tier credentials, says gaffer Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson believes Sunday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Hibs is an opportunity for his side to test their top-flight credentials.

United host Jack Ross’ side at Tannadice in, arguably, the tie of the round in front of the live TV cameras and Robbie is relishing the occasion and the challenge.

“Hibs have been doing well recently under Jack,” he said.

“It is a good opportunity for us to see where we are in comparison to teams in the top flight.

“They are a good team who play good football but we believe that here we can put on a good performance and we’ll have a good chance of winning.”

Asked if they are the underdogs, he added: “It hasn’t been that common this season.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“Perhaps it happened for the Hearts game at the start of the season. That was the last time we were in this position but it is a good marker to see where we are if we do manage to get up.”

Robbie does concede that there is a gap in quality between the country’s top two divisions but isn’t convinced the top-flight’s winter break will play into their hands.

“It is hard to tell,” he said.

© SNS

“Some teams come back and are flying and others it can take a wee bit of time to get going again.

“I am sure they will have been working hard and on a few things but from our perspective it is a great game for us.

“Hopefully, we will get a full house at Tannadice, which would be great.

“I think it is the consistency of playing difficult teams every week.

“For teams stepping up from the Championship to the top-flight there are certain games where we don’t need to be 100% for the full game.

“The Partick game last week we weren’t really at it for the first 25 to 30 minutes and then we clicked into gear.

“If that happens in the top-flight then you could be two or three goals down by that point. From our perspective, it will be a test to see if we can be at it right throughout the game.”

Meanwhile, Robbie expects star striker Lawrence Shankland to thrive in the cup clash amid speculation strongly linking him with Queens Park Rangers.

© SNS

“I don’t think he needs to silence anybody. When you look at his goal-scoring record then he can play at any level he wants.

“He showed that at Tynecastle at the start of the season. He scored there and I am sure he will into this game confident.”