Championship leaders Hibs capitalised on Dundee United’s 3-3 draw against Queen of the South by claiming a 1-0 win away to Dumbarton to move six points clear at the top of the table.

On-loan forward Kris Commons volleyed home 14 minutes in what is due to be his last game for the Easter Road side before he returns to Celtic.

But Lennon has not given up hope of striking a longer-term deal for the former Scotland internationalist.

He said: “Kris was terrific again. I don’t think he’s ever been 100% fit but he is a great player. His goal was a great finish. It just showed his intelligence and quality.

“That is what he can bring to a team.

“If there is something we can do to keep him here, I’d absolutely love to have him for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Morton are now just five points behind the Tangerines back in third after Ross Forbes’s cross-cum-shot and Aberdeen loanee Lawrence Shankland’s second half-header handed them a 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

But Falkirk find themselves three points behind Ton after being held at home to a 1-1 draw by second-bottom Ayr United. Gary Harkins smashed home from a tight angle to put the Honest Men in front but Bairns claimed a point when Peter Grant netted with a firm header, although John Baird’s penalty miss was a frustration for boss Peter Houston.

That result, combined with St Mirren’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline at East End Park, also left Buddies manager Jack Ross disappointed.

Kallum Higginbotham’s penalty nudged the hosts ahead before the break but Gary MacKenzie levelled for Saints within seconds of the second half kicking-off.