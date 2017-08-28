Hibs boss Neil Lennon pops in to Dundee pub after Dens Park draw

Sign up to our Sport newsletter

Punters in a Dundee pub were left doing a double-take after Hibs boss Neil Lennon popped in for a post-match drink.

Shortly after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Dens Park, The Hibees’ gaffer made the short trip from Dens Park to the Clep Bar, on Clepington Road.

The Celtic legend went along with former teammate Rab Douglas.

The pair were even pictured with members of the keeper’s fan club, The Big Rabbie D Dark Blues.

Newest member of the BIG RABBIE D DARK BLUES …. Lenny!!! Posted by BIG Rabbie D Dark Blues on Sunday, 27 August 2017

Despite his reputation as a fiery character in the game, Lennon was described as a ‘gentleman’ by one pub goer with his appearance going down well with Dundee fans.

The Hibs gaffer put his frustrations of the 1-1 draw behind him and mingled with supporters.

A deflected Anthony Stokes strike levelled the tie after Kevin Holt’s penalty in the first half.

Despite Hibs’ pressure, the Dark Blues held on to secure their first point of the season.

After the game, Lennon said: “We bombarded them,” he said. “I’m annoyed because we gave a goal head start cheaply.

“Dundee were in our box twice in the first half, and in the second half it was all one-way traffic.

“(I am) very pleased with the level of performance, the chances created and the intensity of play and will to win.

“The only thing that doesn’t please me is the scoreline because we should have been out of sight.”