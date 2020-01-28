Hibs and Dundee United bosses know replay ‘huge’ as Tangerines plot cup upset

Robbie Neilson expects to have almost a full complement to choose from tonight as he plots a Scottish Cup shock at Easter Road.

Dundee United head to Hibs this evening for their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay, with BSC Glasgow awaiting the winner of the tie.

Championship leaders United face an Easter Road rematch against Jack Ross’s side after Robbie Neilson’s side twice came from behind to draw 2-2 on January 19 (see video below).

Key midfielder Calum Butcher and youngster Declan Glass were rested for the weekend clash with Morton, leaving long-term absentee Nicky Clark as the only one unavailable.

That gives Robbie some decisions to make ahead of tonight’s clash.

He said: “Butcher has a wee problem with his groin. He’s had it for the past month or so and we felt two games in three games was too much.

“There were a couple carrying knocks and others we rested to make sure we have a full squad to choose from tonight.”

After battling against a dug-in Morton defence at the weekend, Robbie knows it will be a completely different test for his Championship leaders tonight, before playing hosts to Arbroath on Saturday in the league.

He added: “I thought in the first game we waited to see how hard they were going to punch.

© SNS

“We were uncertain because we were playing a Premiership side – we bobbed and weaved a wee bit as opposed to showing our full strength.

“After the goal, we played with more freedom and thought we could compete. I’m hoping tonight we can be more confident and compete at that level.

“There were periods where I thought we played really well, other times not so much. The game down at easter Road will be totally different.

“Hibs will be open and expansive. “They have a lot of pace in their team and it will be a different ballgame for us than Saturday where Morton sat in.”

Robbie’s opposite number Jack Ross has called tonight’s tiea “huge game” in the context of Hibs’ season.

While Ross was frustrated his side failed to hold on for the victory in the first game, he was pleased with how they performed – and wants to see more of the same in a game he stressed the importance of.

© SNS

“He said: “You can never predict how the game will go, it could be a game of fewer opportunities.

“I can’t imagine it will be because of how both teams are.

“It’s a huge game for us in terms of our season and one I think the players understand the significance of.”