Hibs 4-2 Dundee Utd: Doidge hat-trick downs Tangerines in Scottish Cup thriller

Christian Doidge’s hat-trick brought Dundee United’s extraordinary unbeaten run to an end as they were dumped out of the cup by Hibs at Easter Road.

Despite leading through Lawrence Shankland’s superb opener and then levelling thanks to Adrian Sporle, Doidge’s treble and a Scott Allan penalty were enough to see the Hibees through to round five, ending the Tangerines’ 14-match sequence without defeat in the process.

More than 2,000 travelling supporters made the trip south, making plenty of noise but saw their side come out on the wrong end of a cup thriller in the capital.

Head coach Robbie Neilson made just the one change from the weekend draw against Morton as Calum Butcher returned to anchor the midfield in place of striker Osman Sow.

There were two differences from the first meeting as Mark Reynolds took Paul Watson’s place and scorer of the goal that forced the replay Louis Appere came in for Paul McMullan.

After just four minutes, United were given a warning by their hosts as Steven Whittaker, playing in the centre of midfield, took on the visiting defence and found his way in on goal. With only Benjy Siegrist to beat, he hit the base of the post.

With a number of scouts in attendance, Shankland showed what all the fuss is about after 11 minutes as he chested Peter Pawlett’s chipped ball before firing a superb half-volley into the corner from the edge of the area.

Six minutes later Whittaker was denied again. This time he latched onto a slack Reynolds pass and drove into the box but couldn’t beat Siegrist, the Swiss goalie making himself big and blocking the effort.

On 34 minutes, Shankland found himself completely free in the penalty area as Pawlett’s corner swung in. This time, though, his volley flew wildly over the bar.

Shortly before the break the scores were level as the speedy Martin Boyle was felled just inside the area by Butcher, giving referee Kevin Clancy no option but to point to the spot.

Former United man Allan stepped up to stroke home from 12 yards.

The second period started with a much lower tempo than the first with a few errors creeping in at the back from the Tangerines.

And Hibs took the lead on the hourmark as Joe Newell strode into the box before cutting the ball across for Doidge to finish high into the net.

Immediately United went looking for an equaliser only for Ofir Marciano to block Appere’s effort after the youngster sped through on goal.

They did get that leveller on 68 minutes, however, with Sporle making the difference just seconds after coming off the bench.

He was found by Liam Smith inside the area and, with his first touch of the contest, saw his right-footed effort take a massive deflection before nestling in the far corner.

With 17 minutes left, however, United were behind again. This time it was simple as Newell’s corner kick was headed past Siegrist by Doidge for his second of the evening.

Despite throwing on Osman Sow and Declan Glass, the Tangerines were unable to find another equaliser as Hibs booked a date with BSC Glasgow in the next round thanks to Doidge smashing in a third at the death after United failed to clear a corner.

Hibs: Marciano, Whittaker (Hallberg 81), Hanlon, Horgan (Murray 72), Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Stevenson, James, Jackson, Allan (Kamberi 72).

Subs not used: Bogdan, Gray, McGregor, Gullan.

Dundee United: Siegrist, L Smith, Connolly, Reynold, Robson, Powers, Butcher, Harkes (Sporle 66), Pawlett (Sow 76), Appere (Glass 83), Shankland.

Subs not used: Mehmet, McMullan, King, Watson.

Attendance: 10,451 (2,140 away)