Hibs 4-1 Dundee: Late collapse sees Dee go down in the capital

A late collapse at Easter Road saw Dundee settle for second spot in Betfred Cup Group B after Hibs ran out 4-1 winners to top the group.

The final scoreline was harsh on the Dark Blues after they battled back from behind early in the second half, only for Hibs to add three goals in the final 14 minutes.

Jack Hamilton kept his place in goal after a clean sheet against Cove Rangers with new goalie Adam Legzdins on the bench. Max Anderson’s suspension saw Fin Robertson make his first start since the 6-2 defeat at Hearts.

Hibs had former Dees Paul McGinn and Martin Boyle in the starting XI as well as Craig Samson, Stephen McGinn and Sean Mackie on the bench.

Managers Jack Ross and James McPake were each facing former clubs.

The Premiership side started the game with authority and were ahead just 10 minutes in after giving the visiting defence the runaround. At no point did the Dark Blues get close to the ball as Hibs worked space for Stevie Mallan 25 yards out and he smashed an effort beyond Hamilton.

On 20 minutes, Declan McDaid saw an effort deflect just over the crossbar as Dundee came into the game.

Shortly afterwards, however, it was inches away from 2-0 as Hibs cut the Dark Blues defence wide open but Joe Newell could only hit the far post from a tight angle.

Minutes before the break Boyle found Kevin Nisbet in the area but the striker was unable to add to his eight goals this season, heading wide.

Boyle was inches away from knocking in Jamie Murphy’s low cross after the restart before a poor Charlie Adam pass gave Nisbet another chance, this time he curled over from 20 yards.

Adam, though, showed his quality at the other end as he set Danny Mullen in behind the defence, the former St Mirren man’s touch was heavy, though, and Dillon Barnes came out to smother.

Hibs were still a threat but Dundee were flexing their muscles, too, with McGowan coming close on two occasions. The first time Josh Doig got back to snuff out the danger while the second was blocked inside the area after Christie Elliott’s set-up.

Those two combined again to level the scores on 70 minutes as right-back Elliott latched onto McGowan’s throughball to knock it past Barnes for a deserved equaliser.

That only seemed to spark Hibs back into life, though, as they regained the lead just five minutes later as Jamie Murphy shimmied his way into the Dundee box and cut it across for Nisbet to touch home.

And they sealed victory with 10 minutes remaining, sub Jamie Gullan stroking home from Boyle’s low cross.

They still had time for more as Dundee’s resolve collapsed late on, with another substitute Melker Hallberg knocking past Hamilton with his first touch.

Hibs: Barnes, Hanlon, P McGinn, Wright (Gullan 73), Boyle (Bradley 88), Newell, Mallan (S McGinn 88), Nisbet, Murphy (Hallberg 80), McGregor, Doig (Mackie 73).

Subs not used: Samson, Gray, Shanley.

Dundee: J Hamilton, Elliott, Kerr, McGhee, Marshall, Byrne, Robertson, Adam, McGowan, McDaid, Mullen.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Wilkie, L Strachan, N Hamilton, Blacklock.

Referee: John Beaton