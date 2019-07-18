HIAL apologises for strike action as Dundee Airport to close next week

Airport operator Highlands & Islands Airports (HIAL) has apologised to customers for strike action taking place next week which will see Dundee Airport grind to a halt.

In a Tweet this morning, a spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers, passengers and local communities for the continued disruption due to the strike action by Prospect.”

All air traffic will be suspended at Dundee Airport on Tuesday July 23.

Prospect trade union members went on strike in May, amid a pay dispute with HIAL, and went on to reject a deal offered on June 28.

The company operates 11 airports in the Scottish Highlands, the Northern Isles and the Western Isles, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

We sincerely apologise to customers, passengers and local communities for the continued disruption due to the strike action by Prospect. Airports closed:

21 July 2019: Inverness

22 July 2019: Kirkwall, Sumburgh

23 July 2019: Benbecula, Dundee, Stornowayhttps://t.co/zdHZbTpqz2 — Highlands & Islands Airports (@Hial_Airports) July 18, 2019

Other airports affected by the strike between July 21 and 23 are Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Benbecula.

In a full statement, a HIAL spokesman said: “Following the rejection of HIAL’s latest offer on 28 June, HIAL met with Prospect on Thursday 4 July, in a further attempt to reach an agreement to resolve the dispute.

“As previously reported, the offer rejected by Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) comprised a retention allowance that would have seen ATCOs benefit from an additional £10,000 over a five-year period.

“At the meeting Prospect presented an offer that once again significantly exceeds the flexibility and affordability of a publicly owned organisation.

“Throughout this process, HIAL has been committed to resolving this dispute and have submitted a number of proposals that have been rejected outright by the Union.”

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s Managing Director said: “We are dismayed that Prospect has announced further days of strike action and apologise sincerely to our customers, passengers and local communities for the continued disruption.

“It is disheartening to have received a counter offer from Prospect that is beyond our affordability.

“Over the past eight months we have discussed various options with the Union and have been clear throughout that any proposal must be affordable and within the terms of Public Sector Pay Policy. Prospect are aware of HIAL’s budgetary restrictions and our latest offer constituted compromise to accommodate trade union demands within the bounds of the pay policy.

“We remain committed to resolving the dispute and our latest offer of a retention allowance of £10,000 over a five year period remains on the table.

“The continued industrial action is having a significant impact on our communities and the airlines operating from our airports. We would encourage Prospect to revisit the offer and bring this dispute to an end.”

As a result of the strike action, the following airports will be closed to air traffic:

Sunday July 21: Inverness Airport

Monday July 22: Sumburgh Airport, Kirkwall Airport

Tuesday July 23: Stornoway Airport, Benbecula Airport, Dundee Airport