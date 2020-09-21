‘He’s getting stabbed in the face’ – Dundee man jailed after threatening to attack neighbour in front of cops

A man who told police officers that he would stab his neighbour in the face has been jailed – after he demanded a prison sentence.

Steven Boyd, of Hilltown Court, took hold of a knife when he made the threats on Thursday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Boyd himself called the police because he said he was suicidal.

He claimed that the man had attacked him a few weeks ago and had thrown paint across his front door.

It was Boyd, however, who ended up in the dock after arming himself in the presence of police.

Much to the chagrin of Sheriff John Rafferty, a visibly agitated Boyd repeatedly interrupted proceedings and demanded a jail sentence after learning he was likely to be remanded in custody while social work reports were obtained.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty told the court: “This incident occurred at around 6pm when the accused called 999 to inform police that he was suicidal as his neighbour had attacked him.

“A short time later, police arrived and traced the accused outside the block. While standing outside the accused’s flat, he began shouting towards his neighbour in the presence of the police.

“He said he was going to get a third party to assault his neighbour and ‘sort him out.’

“Police warned the accused about his behaviour at that point. While within the flat, he asked the officers if they could source him a new flat, however, he was advised that they could not do this.”

Boyd’s demeanour changed after hearing this and grabbed a large kitchen knife which was under a coffee table in the living room.

He said: “He’s getting stabbed in the face.”

Police immediately asked Boyd to put the knife down, which he did. He was then arrested and taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Boyd, 31, pleaded guilty to repeatedly making threats of violence towards his neighbour and taking possession of a knife at Hilltown Court on September 17.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said Boyd felt aggrieved that the police were not able to assist him with the difficulties with his neighbour.

Mr Bennett was persistently interrupted by Boyd, who was warned by Sheriff Rafferty that he would face further action if he continued.

“He picked up this knife and I think it was more bravado than anything else,” Mr Bennett said.

“When he was asked to put the knife down he did. My concern is if he goes back there, there’s a lot of police activity and a lot of criminal activity in that area.

“However, I would not like him to be locked up because that won’t help him at all.”

Boyd later said: “I’ll take the sentence today. I’m no wanting reports.”

He was jailed for four months by Sheriff Rafferty, who said: “I think you have now convinced me that there’s no point in getting reports.”