Gok Wan will make a special guest appearance at Perth Racecourse Ladies Day where he will judge the Best Dressed Lady and reward her with a £2,000 prize.

The celebrity stylist will bring added glamour to Ladies Day, this year on Thursday May 18, when he awards the race-goer with the best fashion credentials the top prize on stage.

It will be Gok’s first return to the area since last month, when he made a surprise appearance at city centre bar Klozet at 8pm, staying until 3am.

The following day the fashion expert hosted the Fashion Brunch Club at the Apex Hotel.

That weekend, he also photo-bombed the wedding of Dundee couple Kallie Kenneth and Jimmy Miller.

Gok will also be bringing his Fashion Brunch Club to the racecourse for VIP guests.

He will share his industry secrets, his passion for style and put on a fashion show with all the latest spring/summer trends.

Hazel Peplinksi, chief executive at Perth Racecourse said: “Our Ladies Day crowd go all out in the style stakes, so I’m sure Gok will find it a really tough choice when it comes to choosing a winner.

“We’ve got a brilliant day of racing and entertainment planned and tickets are selling fast so we’d urge anyone who fancies a chance of winning the £2,000 prize to get their high heels and posh frocks at the ready.”

There will also be a prize for Best Dressed Male and Best Hat.

As well as jump racing, race goers will be treated to a selection of exclusive food and drink options from brands such as Moet and Pimms.

Tay FM’s Stuart Webster will host the main stage with live music and entertainment prior to racing at 2pm.