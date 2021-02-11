A hero driver has been praised after coming to the rescue of a health worker who suffered a horror leg break after slipping on the snow.

Disaster struck as Gill Bennett was delivering medication in Strathmartine on Tuesday, when she slipped on the snow and broke her fibula as well as fracturing other bones at the back of her leg.

Gill was with her manager at the time, but they were unable to get their van to Ninewells and had to return to the office in Lochee instead.

It was there that kind passer-by Davie Beveridge appeared in his Audi 4×4 and was able to take Gill safely to hospital, where she discovered the extent of the injury.

‘I don’t know what I’d have done without him’

Gill, 50, said the kindness shown by Davie was ‘above and beyond’, and he even picked her up later in the evening and dropped her home.

“I honestly don’t know what I would have down without the help from Davie,” Gill said.

“There were no taxis running and I had no idea how I was going to manage to get to the hospital – then Davie appeared and asked if we needed any help.

“He was already helping one gentleman get home with his shopping but he got me in the back of his car and took me to the hospital. He even made sure I got into A&E ok.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me and he even gave me his number and told me to give him a ring when I was finished and he could take me home too.

“He was absolutely brilliant and took me right to my front door. I told him he should have a cape on as he was an absolute superhero.

“He really did go above and beyond and I still don’t know what I would have done if he hadn’t stopped.

“It really shows the kind people we have in Dundee and I thought everyone deserved to know how great he was and how thankful I am that he was there to help.”

‘It was almost like it was meant to happen’

Plumber Davie said he was just “in the right place at the right time”.

“I had offered an older man a lift home from Tesco and, on my way to drop him off, I noticed Gill and her manager on Lochee High Street and offered to take her to the hospital, it was like it was meant to happen,” said Davie.

“I got her in the car and made sure the man got home safe too before dropping her off at A&E.

“When I got home I was telling my eight-year-old daughter Ruby about how I had helped and she was adamant that she wanted to come with me to pick Gill back up and take her home.

“It was nice to be able to show Ruby a good deed and put her on the right path.

“I have also been ensuring that key workers have been able to get to work safely at care homes and health centres so my Audi was definitely worth every penny to be able to help.

“I didn’t expect any praise or thanks – I am just happy I was able to help her.”