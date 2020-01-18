He’s a rare breed but United’s new vegan star Dillon is no lone ranger

Dillon Powers isn’t exactly your average Championship footballer.

The fact Dundee United’s new midfielder is one of only nine American-born players plying their trade in the Scottish leagues is extraordinary enough.

Terrors team-mate Ian Harkes and James Murphy of Arbroath also strut their stuff in the second-tier but Powers is exotic for an entirely different reason from his compatriots – he’s vegan.

The 28-year-old Texan has lived a life minus meat and dairy for so long it’s second nature to him.

However, on these shores, despite many people partaking in ‘Veganuary’ this month, he is not surprised to discover it’s rare among our footballers.

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is one leading such a lifestyle and continuing to excel on the pitch.

© SNS

And, with the support of the club, Powers doesn’t see why his story should be any different.

“They’ve supported me, yeah, definitely,” he told Tele Sport.

“At this point it’s kind of second nature for me. I’ve been doing it for four or five years but I never planned on doing it.

“I have a friend who is vegan and I tried it for a week, felt good and here we are four years later.

“There is a balance to be had and you have to kind of learn how to manage your diet a bit more but I think it’s becoming more and more popular as athletes.

“Initially I was just curious about it. I’ve always been a curious person and I’d heard cutting out meat and dairy products can be really helpful for recovery.

“Once I tried it, I felt better and then continued on that path.”

Powers clearly appreciates United accommodating his diet and is enjoying life on Tayside after making his debut in the 4-1 win at Partick Thistle last Saturday.

What he’s having to get used to is the finer points of the Scottish game, which seemingly isn’t limited to he and Harkes bearing the brunt of dressing-room banter.

© SNS

They stick together, though, and have found common ground in their dads both having played the game professionally stateside, with Powers’ old man a 15-year veteran of indoor soccer with Dallas Sidekicks.

He added: “It’s been funny the guys in the changing-room make tons of American jokes and we just kind of take the brunt of it. It’s nice not to be the only one.

“We played against each other a couple of times but it’s been fun getting to know Ian.

“We didn’t know each other personally but football is such a small world we have loads of mutual acquaintances.

“It’s been good getting to know him and we both had dads who played professional soccer so I’m excited to grow that relationship.”

Although animal products are off the menu, Powers proved he is not shy of a meaty challenge or two as he endeared himself to Tangerines supporters at Firhill.

Now, he is itching to get a flavour of the Tannadice atmosphere when Premiership Hibs call in for a tasty Scottish Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

“I think this is a great game for us and a great test.

“Obviously, we’ve been putting together a string of results in the league and I think this weekend will be a good chance to show what we’re about against a Premiership team.

“The away support at the weekend was really cool to see so I can imagine what it’ll be like against Hibs.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“I got my first taste being out on the pitch doing some media stuff last week and I had a really cool feeling about it.

“I’ve been really embraced by the fans and by the team so far.

“I think growing up, and I can’t speak for all Americans, but playing in Europe has always been a dream.

“The footballing culture here is quite a bit more developed and I can feel it already so I think it’s really fun to be staying here in Dundee and playing for United.”

With that, Powers makes his way down the narrow corridor inside the bowels of the Jerry Kerr Stand laughing like a man who’s heard it all before as he is reminded to take his breakfast coffee without milk.