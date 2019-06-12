Heroin worth nearly £22,000 recovered after vehicle stopped by armed police unit on A90

Heroin worth almost £22,000 has been recovered after a vehicle was stopped on the A90 at Drumlithie.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been charged in connection with the recovery and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Armed Response Vehicle officers stopped the vehicle, which was travelling north, around 11pm on Tuesday, because of concerns over the manner of driving.

Police Scotland’s Dog Unit also attended.

A low three-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, North Area Commander for Armed Policing, said: “Following changes in the way ARV officers are deployed, our officers are able to provide greater support to the public and can assist local policing colleagues to tackle the issues that our communities tell us are important to them.

“Due to concerns about the manner of driving of a vehicle on the A90 last night, it was necessary for ARV officers to stop the driver and carry out further inquiries.

“Subsequently two men were arrested in connection with alleged drug supply and the enquiry passed to local officers.”

CID DC Debbie Mitchell added : “This is a significant recovery of controlled drugs which would have been destined for North East communities where it would only have served to spread misery and harm.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues across Scotland including specialist officers to proactively target those intent on causing harm by dealing drugs to make money.”